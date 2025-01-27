Overwatch 2 Season 15: Start date, Lunar New Year skins, new map teased, more

Overwatch 2 is already on track for Season 15 and the next major content drop is just around the corner. From the date it all gets underway to a look ahead at new cosmetics set to be included, here’s the full rundown on everything we know thus far.

We’ve now been in the Overwatch 2 era for over two years, and while Blizzard’s hero shooter is certainly facing some stiff competition now with Marvel Rivals taking over, devs are still barrelling ahead with new seasonal updates like clockwork.

Next on the calendar is Season 15 which, while coming in hot, is still largely a mystery. Although the likes of theme and balance changes are still being kept under wraps, we do already have some early details to go off, including teasers of some upcoming skins.

So to get you all up to speed, here’s the full look at everything you need to know about Overwatch 2 Season 15.

Overwatch 2 Season 15 is set to begin on February 18, 2025.

This is currently marked as the end date for Season 14, and as always, the next season rolls over on the very same day.

The new update is expected to go live at 10AM PST / 1PM EST / 6PM GMT, keeping in line with previous seasonal patch timings.

New map teased

As Season 14 added a new Tank hero, Hazard, to the roster, there’s no new character arriving in Season 15. Instead, it’s expected that a new map will arrive to shake things up on the competitive front.

Although Blizzard is yet to explicitly confirm a new map for the new season, players have begun to notice a few teasers here and there. For starters, there’s a brand-new voiceline between Lifeweaver and Orisa, one that just so happens to hint at a new location.

Lifeweaver asks if they’ve seen Orisa “around the arcology” before, to which Orisa responds that her creator, Efi, had previously spoken at a conference at said arcology.

Blizzard Entertainment Midtown holds a clue for what could be the next Overwatch 2 map.

Not only that, but Midtown also once teased the existence of an Atlantic Arcology locale, with various Hyper-rail trains referring to the underwater area.

Of course, while it would be the first official underwater map, should it come to light, it wouldn’t be the first in the game overall. Talantis, a community-made map, was briefly shared by Blizzard so the entire player base could enjoy an underwater setting for a short period.

We’ll be sure to update you here as any further details emerge on the new Season 15 map.

Lunar New Year skins

Coinciding with Season 15 is Overwatch 2’s return to the Chinese market. After years off the grid due to publisher disagreements, Blizzard and NetEase are back on the same page and OW2 is being restored in the region as a result.

On Chinese social media platform Rednote, Game Director Aaron Keller teased a number of exclusive skins and events just for Chinese players to enjoy. They will also be able to unlock older Mythic-tier skins from previous Battle Passes they missed.

However, beyond China, all players can expect new Lunar New Year cosmetics, though it’s unclear which heroes will, be featured at the time of writing. Furthermore, Keller also teased players can expect some new playable content as part of the event, though there’s no telling what that means just yet.

Blizzard It’s almost time for another Lunar New Year event in-game.

Be sure to check back in as we update you here with all the latest details on Overwatch 2 Season 15 as they emerge.