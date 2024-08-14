Overwatch 2 Season 12 adding Reaper mythic skin & Ana gets mythic weapon skin

Overwatch 2 Season 12 sees the introduction of two new mythic skins, including an Anubis-style Reaper hero skin, and a Midnight weapon skin for Ana.

Of course, it’s not a new Overwatch 2 season without a wealth of new cosmetics that have the heroes looking absolutely dashing. And to coincide with the theme, Season 12 is bringing an Egyptian-style mythic for Reaper, and the second-ever mythic weapon skin for Ana.

As per usual, you’ll need to collect Mythic Prisms in Season 12’s premium battle pass, which you can then trade in at the Mythic shop to upgrade whatever mythic of your choosing.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that the premium battle pass only gets you enough Mythic Prisms for one fully upgraded mythic skin. This means you might need to make a choice between Reaper or Ana, or you could alternatively dive in and get one of mythics from the previous seasons.

Blizzard You can pick up the Mythic Prisms required for the new skins in the premium battle pass.

Reaper’s Anubis skin is inspired by the Egyptian God Anubis, giving him a new sleek look with equally attired weapons. You’ll be able to customize his new mythic to turn him into the God of Death or transform him into the Sun God Ra.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Similarly, Ana’s Midnight Sun Weapon will transform throughout the game like Reinhardt’s, granting it new effects that are bound to turn your battlefield experience into an ancient war of the gods.

Overwatch 2’s newest season has finally been revealed in full, with plenty more coming beyond these cosmetics. Overwatch 2: New Frontiers is taking Blizzard’s hero shooters to new lands, with plenty of new skins, maps, and of course, new support hero Juno being released.

Article continues after ad

The new season will also be bringing in further hero balance updates, and some adjustments to the game’s competitive mode. This means a ranked reset for everyone, an improvement to the Avoid as Teammate feature, and upgrades to the Group Respawn for Quick Play.

All the changes and these new Mythics will go live when Overwatch 2’s Season 12 hits the live servers on 20 August, 2024.