Overwatch 2 rumor suggests graphics are being “downgraded” for mobile

A new Overwatch 2 rumor has surfaced suggesting that Blizzard is downgrading the upcoming sequel graphically in order for it to release on mobile.

Overwatch 2 was announced back in November of 2019 and it’s still yet to have an official release date set. In fact, it’s seemingly been pushed back a few times, crushing hopes of fans wanting to try out the game for themselves.

While a mobile version has not been formally announced, Dexerto’s Editor At Large Richard Lewis did state that Blizzard originally wanted a mobile port of the game to release alongside the console and PC versions.

Additionally, some job postings on the official Blizzard website have indicated that the company could be gearing up to release the game on mobile too, which has promoted a new rumor: Overwatch 2’s graphics are designed strictly for phones.

Design differences between Overwatch 1 (on the right) and Overwatch 2 (on the left). Rumor has it they're "simplifying" designs because the game will be mobile compatible. pic.twitter.com/UZN0H7lnvN — Bixels (hiatus) (@BixelsWixels) January 9, 2022

Overwatch 2 mobile theory surfaces

In a post on social media, the artist ‘Bixels’ noted some design differences with the hero Torbjorn in a few screenshots.

In Overwatch 2, the hero’s hammer seems to be less detailed than it was in the original game with the same being said for his Rivet Gun and reloading animation.

“Rumor has it they’re ‘simplifying’ designs because the game will be mobile compatible,” they wrote.

>brags about graphical improvements, “greater detail,” and “higher fidelity” >literally downgrades to mobile game graphics pic.twitter.com/Q5My1ZWhD1 — Bixels (hiatus) (@BixelsWixels) January 9, 2022

The artist went on to mock how Blizzard claimed the sequel would look even better, commenting that they were “literally [downgrading] to mobile game graphics.”

Some users suggested in the comments that the game could also be downgraded in order to play on the Nintendo Switch – something the first game already struggles with.

In any case, take this rumor with a grain of salt, but as we roll on into 2022 and some big Overwatch 2 news possibly in the works, it will be interesting to see if this theory holds up and if the game ends up looking better than what we’ve seen so far.