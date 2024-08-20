Overwatch 2 reveals Widowmaker Sylvanas crossover skin for S12 WoW collab

In celebration of World of Warcraft’s 20th anniversary, Blizzard is planning to release a Widowmaker and Sylvanas crossover skin for Overwatch 2 sometime in Season 12.

The developers announced the collaboration during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, as Johanna Faries, President of Blizzard Entertainment, revealed the concept art live on stage.

Although World of Warcraft’s official anniversary date is November 23, Faries said on stage that players could expect this crossover in September before the end of Season 12.

Overwatch’s X account went on to post a first look at the skin, showcasing what Widowmaker will look like dressed as Sylvanas.

Fans already knew about the upcoming collaboration, as it was hinted at with an Overwatch 2 Season 12 trailer revealing a glimpse at the iconic Frostmourne sword from World of Warcraft. WoW players know well that the Lich King wielded this weapon in the Wrath of the Lich King expansion.

Overwatch 2 isn’t the only Blizzard game collaborating with WoW. Diablo 4 also recently had World of Warcraft skins in its shop, and Sylvanas was one of them. Not only that, but a datamine from Diablo 4’s Season 5 PTR revealed the same Frostmourne sword.

Replies to the post on X revealing the illustration mainly consisted of fans raving about the beautiful skin. One fan claimed it was the “BEST SKIN IN THE GAME.”

Another comment was happy that this DPS hero was getting skins at all and said “so happy about this, widow didn’t have enough skins.”

However, excitement for Widowmaker’s new look didn’t stop some players from worrying about the price of this upcoming skin. “30 dollar sylvanas???? Damn can’t wait to skip this too,” one fan said.

Overwatch 2 and WoW fans will just have to wait patiently for this crossover skin to drop or to see what other crossover cosmetics may also be in the works.