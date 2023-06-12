Overwatch 2 reveals big changes to weekly challenges in Season 5

The developers behind Overwatch 2 have revealed some big changes coming to weekly challengers for Season 5.

Overwatch 2 patch notes for Season 5 have been released ahead of the release of the balance changes and new content. The new season of content is fantasy themed and will bring with it a new story centered around fan-favorite Heroes and free legacy skins.

One of the bigger changes set to come through with the start of Season 5 is how players complete weekly challenges.

Challenges are designed to reward players with Battle Pass XP, earn in-game achievements and unlock new Heroes. The weekly Challengers in Overwatch 2 are live for seven days for all players and are more difficult to complete than the daily ones.

Overwatch 2 weekly changes will be revamped

Many players have had concerns about the weekly version of these challenges as their progress for the challengers go away after the seven days have been completed.

Activision Blizzard Season 5 of Overwatch 2 will bring new content and balance changes.

After the Season 5 update, any weekly challenges that players have not finished by the time the seven-day reset hits will see their progress roll over to the next week for them to complete.

But the changes don’t stop there. Challenges that require wins to complete will now just need players to complete a match instead, with a win counting as two games played. However, the total number of games required to complete these challenges will be higher moving forward.

These changes should incentivize more players to finish their matches regardless of if they are winning or losing as they will still earn points toward their weekly challenges, according to Blizzard.

For more information on Season 5 and the patch hitting Overwatch 2 on June 13, head over to Dexerto’s patch notes hub.