Overwatch 2 reveals Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration in Season 14

Ahead of Season 14 officially arriving in Overwatch 2, we got our first look at a surprise crossover with Avatar: The Last Airbender.

OW2 Season 14 starts on December 10. Hazard joins the roster as a new Hero, and some players already believe that the Scotsman will finally make the Tank role worth playing again after getting a test run during a Hero Trial in November.

Without much else to go off, fans weren’t quite sure what else to expect from the upcoming seasonal update. Thankfully, Blizzard finally gave fans a look behind the curtain in the most recent trailer.

Article continues after ad

The surprising reveal came at the tail end of the trailer, as Blizzard officially announced Avatar: The Last Airbender will be coming to OW2. The collaboration starts on December 17.

Besides a look at a Hero with the Airbending Mastery tattoo, Blizzard didn’t share anything about what will be included in the event.

Article continues after ad

Season 14’s first trailer also revealed other exciting news for players looking forward to the update.

The development team listened to community feedback about wanting the return of the original format and confirmed there would be a 6v6 limited-time mode. In addition, the trailer provided another look at Hazard in action and how his abilities can be paired with other Heroes.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard revealed a Thor Mythic for Reinhardt that can be earned by completing the Battle Pass, other Battle Pass, and shop skins, and announced that the Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year events will return.

As for Classic Mode, Season 14 is rewinding the clock to the Moth meta, when Mercy was the most popular Hero.

Avatar: The Last Airbender isn’t the only crossover fans want. Players took to Reddit and suggested a collaboration with Arcane that just might work based on the recommended skins.