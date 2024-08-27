Overwatch 2 reveals absurd new collab event and players don’t believe the skins are real

Overwatch 2 has announced a new collab event, but it’s such a strange concept that players aren’t convinced there will actually be skins for it.

Collabs have become increasingly common in Overwatch 2 with the game branching out to work with Kpop group LE SSERAFIM, One Punch Man, and Transformers, just to name a few.

On August 27, Red Tokyo Tower, a VR esports theme park inside Japan’s iconic Tokyo Tower, tweeted that it was teaming up with Overwatch.

“Collaboration event to be held,” they said via translation. “Details & ticket sales will start on Tuesday, September 10th at 17:00. Please stay tuned for further updates!”

The collab is set to last from October 1 to October 27 and Red Tokyo Tower also added that a “newly drawn illustration” was released for the event.

The attached image showed three Japanese heroes in unique attire, but Kiriko’s red attire definitely stood out more than Hanzo and Genji.

However, because of how seemingly random the collab was and the fact the official Overwatch account didn’t tweet about the event, some players don’t think those skins would be coming to the game.

“Please tell me the Hanzo and Kiriko skins in this art will be added to the game?!? I need them so bad!” one player pleaded.

“Wishing that Kiriko skin was her default. Looks awesome,” a Redditor chimed in.

However, many were convinced that there wouldn’t be any skins coming for this collab, even though they appeared in the art.

“I’m pretty sure the collab is not for skins sadly. The skins are probably just for the illustration to promote the event otherwise the official OW Twitter would’ve announced it as well,” one remarked.

“Seeing as this is an in-person event we don’t believe this will be an actual skin, but they do look really cool,” commented the Overwatch Cavalry X account.

“I know it probably won’t be the case but I need this to be a skin for himmmmm he looks so good,” another said, referencing Hanzo’s look in the artwork.

Right now, not much about this event is known, but it wouldn’t be the first time an Overwatch 2 collab didn’t come with any skins.

Although Overwatch 2’s collab with glasses company Gentle Monster was headlined by a D.Va skin, the game’s crossover with Gunnar didn’t have a skin tie-in.

This isn’t the only collab on the way for OW2, either. Blizzard’s own World of Warcraft will be colliding with Overwatch later in Season 12 and a Widowmaker Sylvanas skin has already been announced for the upcoming event.