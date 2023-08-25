Overwatch 2 releases new gold cosmetic that’s impossible to unlock

Overwatch 2 has released a series of new golden cosmetics, but one item is impossible for players to unlock despite being added in a recent update.

Cosmetics in Overwatch 2 have been given a bit of an overhaul from the first game with some new options for players including souvenirs and weapon charms.

A new update allowed players to equip golden Overwatch League weapon charms that use the teams’ logos, but one squad’s is actually impossible for players to use.

Earlier this year, the Chengdu Hunters became the first OWL team to leave the league following an extended hiatus, but interestingly, Overwatch still added their golden weapon charm to the game.

Overwatch 2 players want free OWL unlockable after team folds

Filtering on the OWL cosmetics shows that while other teams have their golden weapon charms available for 100 Tokens, the Hunters’ cannot be purchased.

As a result, players began asking if there would be a way to unlock it with some even requesting that Blizzard make it free.

“Blizzard can you give the people that already have the regular Chengdu Hunters weapon charm the golden version as well if it’s never going to be sold, pretty please?” one player requested on Reddit.

Others even reached out to Overwatch League head Sean Miller and OW2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss for answers.

“Will there be any possible way to obtain the Chengdu Hunters Gold weapon charm in the future or is it locked away for good?” asked another fan on X.

So far, Blizzard hasn’t provided players with an update so it’s not clear if this item being added was an error or if there will ever be a way for users to actually equip the golden weapon charm.

In other OWL cosmetic news, the league just dropped a big batch of Reinhardt Prideful skins for each of the teams.