Overwatch 2 release date possibly connected to Dark Horse Tracer comics

Overwatch fans have been anxiously awaiting news from Blizzard about when they could get their hands on the long-awaited sequel to the 2016 hero shooter. Now, a theory with Tracer’s new Dark Horse comics may point us towards when OW2 will be released.

At BlizzCon 2019, Overwatch 2 was revealed and while no release date was announced, the developers made it clear that the campaign was the focus of the sequel. However, the original game would still be getting the next installment’s new heroes, maps, modes, and more.

Unfortunately, no new info has been spilled aside from a few little tidbits from Jeff Kaplan and other developers during a Reddit AMA. With BlizzCon 2020 canceled and an online event scheduled for 2021, that looks like it would be the next time we hear anything concrete.

That all said, the newly announced Tracer Dark Horse comics, which kicked off in September and will be released episodically over the next five months, could give us a clue for Blizzard’s timeline.

Reddit user 'holysweaters' crafted a potential timeline with what we know thus far from the comics and Blizzard’s normal plans with seasonal events.

“To start with, we have the reveal of a series of comics revolving around Tracer, with one issue every month until January. Alongside this, we have Tracer's Comic Challenge, running from September 15-28,” the user noted.

“Then, immediately after this challenge finishes, the Overwatch League All-Stars skins go on sale, running from September 29 to October 12. Around this end date is likely when Tracer Comic #2 would release, and from the teaser at the end of September's comic, we are going to meet a new character called Kace.”

From here, holysweaters believes Blizzard’s original plan was to have the Halloween event and then lead into BlizzCon where the company would have revealed a beta for Overwatch 2 and the third issue of the comic.

Eventually, this would have led into January and final issue of the Tracer comic alongside the OW2 release in January or February.

“Now that BlizzCon has been delayed, this schedule obviously won't come to fruition,” holysweaters said. However, the user still thinks there is “potential that we maybe get some kind of tease or reveal for Overwatch 2 in place of BlizzCon.”

It will be interesting to see if this theory does in fact pan out and the Tracer comics do in fact lead up to the launch of Overwatch 2.