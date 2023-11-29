Overwatch 2 Reinhardt player pulls off the fastest ultimate recharge you’ll ever see

An Overwatch 2 player has pulled off one of the wildest Reinhardt plays you’re likely to see, with an utterly ludicrous ultimate recharge speed.

Reinhardt is easily one of Overwatch 2’s most beloved heroes. It’s hard to find anyone in the player base who hates going up against or playing as the tank. He’s one of Overwatch 2’s most straightforward heroes, with an honorable Reinhardt mirror being one of the most ‘honest’ ways to play the game.

That said, Reinhardt can be tough to play right now. Bastion, Orisa, Symmetra, and other heroes that eat the tank for lunch are strong, making him easier to counter. It’s been a sad for Reinhardt mains for a season or two, who will see their shield disappear like wet paper mache in the face of a damage boosted Bastion.

However, if you can make him work, it’s always glorious. If perhaps you’ve been having a bad time with him of late, maybe this ridiculous clip will bring you a smile.

This Reinhardt play is one for the ages

The video was shared on the Overwatch Reddit by user Proof-Ad-1781 and it shows one of the most aggressive Reinhardt plays you’ll see in a long time.

Reinhardt goes in charging a Bastion, who is rezzed after dying. He then shatters the team doing a ton of damage, before getting Nano Boosted and swinging through the entire enemy team. Within less than 10 seconds, he gets his Ultimate again.

You can see the clip below – though fair warning, there is very strong language:

This is a wild clip. It’s topped with an amazing air charge on a Junkrat at the end to completely flip a point in his team’s favor.

One comment noted how rough a time the Bastion had during the clip. They said: “That Bastion got pinned, rez’d, shattered (twice), and then pinned again.” That’s a rough day at the office.

One other comment joked: “This guy plays Echo-Rein on Rein” a reference to Echo’s Copy having an accelerated ultimate charge rate. Here’s hoping Reinhardt is able to play more freely in the near future with Season 8 and balance changes on the horizon.

