Overwatch 2 Reaper duo stopped fighting & “fell in love” during Pride event

An Overwatch 2 player shared a “beautiful” moment between two Reaper players who stopped fighting and “fell in love” during the Pride event.

Overwatch 2 has just started its official Pride event, which kicked off on June 1, 2023. During the Pride event, players can see subtle changes to the Midtown map alongside new player icons, name cards, and a short story.

Though this event marks the first time Pride month has been officially highlighted in-game, some members of the LGBTQ+ community have felt underwhelmed by the event. Still, that hasn’t stopped everyone from appreciating the gesture all the same.

Now, one Overwatch 2 fan has shared an instance where two Reapers on opposite teams of a Quick Play match put aside their differences to take in the sights on Colosseo before ‘falling in love.’

Overwatch 2 Reaper duo share special moment during Pride event

The story came from a player on the Overwatch subreddit named KDMKat, who titled the post: “Sometimes Overwatch can be a beautiful place.” The OP went on to explain that “The two reapers in my match fell in love, so we played 4v4 that match.”

They shared a screenshot of an interaction between two enemy Reapers, named Jarebear and vesneon, who started chatting to one another during a Quick Play match.

The twin Reapers met up on the battlefield before Jarebear typed, “Listen to me. I would die for you. You know who you are,” clearly alluding to his Reaper counterpart.

The other Reaper, vesneon, eventually responded and said, “Take me on a date first,” and the two ended up taking a lovely stroll through Colosseo for the remainder of the Quick Play match.

Overwatch 2 fans found the interaction just as amusing as the Reapers’ teammates, with many quipping about the scenario in the comments. “Really Jarebear? You really didn’t say ‘I would die, die, die for you,'” said one user, referencing Reaper’s iconic Ultimate ability voice line.

However, some were curious if the duo’s teammates weren’t annoyed at losing two players during the match. The OP said, “Yeah this was just quick play and we were full stacked so I assume the other team was too or close to being a full stack.”

All in all though, it seems the community enjoyed seeing this instance of casual fun instead of the “sweaty” nature of typical competitive Overwatch 2. Hopefully, other players let loose and join in on some casual fun for the remainder of the game’s Pride event.