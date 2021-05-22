Overwatch 2 devs planning ranked overhaul for sequel: full details - Dexerto

Overwatch 2 developers revealed they’re looking to rework the way ranked works to make it more meaningful, and in the process, they will consider tweaking season length, placements, rewards, and more.

It’s an exciting time for Overwatch players, with news about the much-anticipated sequel finally dropping in a recent developer stream.

They revealed everything from changing the game to 5v5 and re-working tanks to working on a new game mode to replace 2CP and more.

But despite the division surrounding some of these changes, some people are still hungry for more details.

The developers did a private AMA where they took on questions from content creators, and they revealed some important information about the changes that could be coming to competitive seasons.

Advertisement

Bad Pachimari, a content creator who is deeply immersed in the Overwatch and Overwatch 2 community, had a chance to ask the developers if seasons will be changed to become more “meaningful.”

The developers responded, saying, “Yes, that’s something we’re looking at from the ground up. How long are they? What’s the role of placements? How do we make the middle of the season as exciting as the beginning and the end? What is the role of rewards in all of this?”

Read More: Bastion is finally getting a complete rework in Overwatch 2

But that’s not all. They also revealed that they’re brainstorming ways to try and make one specific season “feel different” from another so that it can be “remembered and celebrated” more. And plenty of other things, too.

Advertisement

Today the OW devs did an AMA with content creators, I asked if seasons will change to be more meaningful to Scott Mercer. pic.twitter.com/xEodjnMdRI — Bad Pachimari (@BadPachimari) May 21, 2021

Unfortunately, the developers didn’t elaborate on what these changes could entail.

Read More: Overwatch 2 hero design changes revealed so far

However, the fact they’re considering them is a big plus for fans who feel like the game desperately needs them.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens next and whether more information trickles in during the next few months.