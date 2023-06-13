Overwatch 2 PvE Story Missions won’t feature a singleplayer option

After years of waiting, the first batch of Overwatch 2 PvE Story Missions are now locked in for Season 6, and we now know for certain they can’t be played solo.

Overwatch 2 was first revealed to the world four years ago at BlizzCon 2019. During this presentation, fans got a look at a bold vision for PvE (player versus environment) content.

In the years that followed, the sequel has changed drastically. The endlessly replayable Hero Missions have been scrapped entirely, much to the dismay of the community, and the teased Story Missions are no longer arriving all at once. Instead, they’re set to be drip-fed as seasonal content, requiring players to pay for permanent access to each chapter.

Article continues after ad

Now, following a deep dive into both Season 5 and Season 6, we have a better idea of what to expect when the first of these PvE Story Missions arrive. In speaking with Game Informer, Blizzard confirmed these Story Missions are co-op only and cannot be played solo.

Blizzard confirms Overwatch 2 PvE Story Missions are co-op only

After getting their hands on some Season 6 content in an exclusive preview, Game Informer revealed that all Story Missions are cooperative. “These Story Missions always consist of other human players,” they confirmed.

Article continues after ad

Upon selecting a mission and loading in, matchmaking with automatically group you with another set of players to round out the squad. Alternatively, you can always form a group with friends and load in together.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, it’s crucial to note, this means Story Missions can’t be enjoyed alone. Blizzard went on to confirm that even if a player drops out midway through, an AI bot will fill their shoes while matchmaking attempts to find another human player. So at all times, you’ll be alongside other heroes.

Article continues after ad

Whether or not this will change down the line in light of player feedback, remains to be seen. But it appears Blizzard has intentionally designed these new Story Missions from the ground up with multiplayer heroes in mind, balancing around a full squad at all times.