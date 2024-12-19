Overwatch 2 PvE gets first hopeful update since it got cancelled

Overwatch 2 fans have noticed something that could mean the return to PvE content for the game. Nothing is set in stone as of yet, but Blizzard now has the talent to give players fresh and exciting game modes.

Overwatch 2 PvE had a controversial lifespan. The sequel to the popular hero shooter was envisioned with the alternate mode in mind, but, after the disappointing launch of Invasion, the PvE aspect of Overwatch 2 was quickly scrapped.

Content for the original Overwatch game skidded to a halt to focus on development for the sequel, with PvE being a large part of that promised offering. Players felt burned after PvE was canceled, as it was the main selling point of the sequel in the eyes of disgruntled fans.

In the time since the main PvE mode getting canned, players have generally expected it to become a limited part of Overwatch 2, with only seasonal events such as Junkenstein’s Revenge to fill the void. However, a recent development has some fans hoping otherwise.

Overwatch 2 PvE’s future is still uncertain, but there’s hope

Blizzard Entertainment

Eagle-eyed fans of the game noticed that Jorge Murillo, former Level Designer for Overwatch 2’s PvE content, was rehired as Senior Level Designer for Overwatch.

Murillo primarily worked on PvE content during his previous tenure for the game, heading the Overwatch 2: Invasion project, which some fans see as a hopeful update that more involved PvE content may be on the way.

He also worked on a separate PvPvE project in Battle of the Beats, as well as the popular Mirrorwatch mode where heroic Overwatch characters were reimagined as an alternate world version of themselves.

Fans are hoping Murillo’s rehiring bodes well for the possibility that Blizzard may be considering some more story-driven Overwatch game modes. After all, he is a level designer. Blizzard would only be bringing him back on if they wanted to cook up something new.

Overwatch has always had detailed PvE campaigns, such as the Archives missions that allowed players to experience story-driven battles about many of the popular Overwatch characters. This may not herald the return of the PvE Overwatch players were originally promised in the sequel, but it’s better than getting nothing.

In the meantime, Blizzard seems to be more focused on refining Overwatch 2’s current PvP content, with Season 14 reintroducing 6v6 in a Role Queue experiment, as well as the brand-new Tank hero, Hazard.