Overwatch 2 producer shares Pink Mercy skin update as fans demand its return

Overwatch 2 players have been yearning for the Pink Mercy skin to make a return leading to one of the game’s figureheads to chime in.

Pink Mercy is one of the rarest and most sought-after Overwatch skins ever since it was released back in 2018 to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The skin, which cost $15 at the time, came with a slew of unique effects that made it stand out from other Mercy cosmetics and was considered to be one of the nicest skins released for the popular hero.

Years later, Blizzard has yet to bring Pink Mercy back or release another charity skin, but that hasn’t stopped players from petitioning for it, resulting in Executive Producer Jared Neuss responding to demands.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 fans are demanding Pink Mercy come back.

As players across X, Reddit and other social media sites inquired about Pink Mercy eventually coming back, Overwatch 2’s Jared Neuss chimed in, addressing the request.

“We don’t have plans to bring Pink Mercy back right now,” he admitted, reiterating earlier comments from when an Amazon Prime Gaming ad teased the skin’s return.

The producer further noted that while the team hears the requests to bring back the skin, they have other priorities at the moment and that’s why it hasn’t come back in any capacity.

“I definitely don’t want you or anyone else to feel ignored or unheard but we’re focused on other work at the moment. If that changes, we’ll be loud about it!” Neuss added.

Unfortunately, this seems to rule out the possibility of Pink Mercy returning anytime soon, but on the bright side, it also appears that the skin could come back, just further down the line.

Although this may not be the news Overwatch 2 players and Mercy mains were hoping for, fans can still expect more crossover skins in the months ahead, so be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest.