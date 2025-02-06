Overwatch 2 players want underrated OW Classic feature to be permanent

Overwatch 2 players have largely been enjoying the recent Overwatch Classic “Moth Meta” event, and some players want this one underrated feature to be permanent.

Overwatch Classic has allowed players to experience a blast from the past with many older features returning from the game, such as DPS Doomfist and Moth Mercy, the 2CP game mode, the lack of role passives, and 6v6 without role queue.

But one understated feature has garnered lots of attention on social media. Players were hit with waves of nostalgia after seeing the original hero select screen animations for their beloved characters, which were all changed after Overwatch relaunched as Overwatch 2.

Article continues after ad

Now, players are requesting these animations return permanently, or at least as an option.

Bringing back classic Overwatch animations

As these animations are still present in-game, and Blizzard has shown a willingness to future-proof older concepts, the Overwatch community took to Reddit to request for ways to see old hero select animations outside of the Overwatch Classic event.

Article continues after ad

“It would be nice to be able to select which ones we want to see,” wrote one user.

One player suggested that both animations could exist at the same time, as this player suggested the original animations could play when the “Overwatch 1” skin is equipped.

Article continues after ad

“It would be cool when you equip the Overwatch 1 default hero costume, you get the Overwatch 1 version of that character,” suggested this user, also indicating it could include voice lines and other interactions. “…it would be a nice little thing to implement.”

The post, accruing over 1.8k upvotes, was mostly met with agreement, but some players believe that the classic hero select animations are generally inferior to the ones currently in Overwatch 2.

“Ehhhh, not really, lots of the old animations are shorter,” protested one player.

Article continues after ad

“Nostalgic? Sure. Better? Probably not, but that depends on each person,” said another.

Whatever your stance, you can enjoy Overwatch Classic and all of its returning features until February 18, where you can try out DPS Doomfist or enjoy Mercy and her many resurrects once again.