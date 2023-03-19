Overwatch 2 players want to be able to see their competitive losses

Players want to be able to see loss progression as well as win progress

Overwatch 2 players have called on Blizzard to add the ability to see competitive losses as well as wins on the match progress screen, saying that it would give them a better sense of how well they were performing.

Overwatch 2 matchmaking recently received several quality-of-life changes, including the ability to see your wins and rank-up progress while queuing for games.

However, payers still think that greater clarity is needed, as too many losses could stack up and affect their ability to climb.

One player on the Overwatch 2 subreddit asked: “Why doesn’t competitive progress show losses? It’s just as important for seeing how you are doing.”

Another pointed out that seeing loss progression may make players more frustrated with the game, and take it out on teammates.

“It’s not about difficulty, more likely they just don’t want it because it may frustrate some players. Honestly, if they make a loss tracker too then we could simply go back to the one-match update system.”

Another reply indicated the reason the change hasn’t been made is because it would damage player retention rate.

“You may think it’s a great feature, but in reality, having the SR numbers or loss tracker could negatively impact their player count.”

Blizzard Entertainment Several players noted that seeing your loss progress could make you demoralized

How does Overwatch 2 Competitive Matchmaking work?

Overwatch 2 Competitive modes track your wins and losses to determine what your rank should be. After five wins or fifteen losses, players either rank up or demote depending on how well they’ve performed.

Currently, players can only see win progress as the game tracks losses internally.

At the end of each season, players’ final rank will be used to decide their starting rank for the next season. In each rank, players are given a skill rating on a level of 1-5, with 1 as the highest and 5 as the lowest.

The ranks in order are: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Masters, Grandmasters, and Top 500. Top 500 players do not have a 1-5 ranking and are instead ranked on a public leaderboard. They also receive additional restrictions on who they can queue with.