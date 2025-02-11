Overwatch 2 players want long-lost OW1 skins to return after years in the vault

A viral thread on Reddit highlighted some older skins that have gone missing that players are attempting to identify, hoping they can purchase these skins again someday.

One Reddit user posted a viral thread asking other players to identify an older Widowmaker skin. The “Ange De La Mort” Widowmaker skin was available a few years ago while the Overwatch League (OWL) as still active and purchasable with OWL tokens.

This thread highlighted issues with finding and filtering older skins in Overwatch despite their availability status, and has players hoping new methods could be implemented to find and purchase older skins.

Overwatch players want vaulted skins back

Many skins in Overwatch are time-gated and exclusive to certain purchases. Some of the most popular skins in the game are limited skins that you can’t buy anymore, such as the famous Pink Mercy skin that was sold for charity.

“I loved this skin [so much] ever since I saw it cause I loved how cool it looked,” wrote one user. “It sucks knowing that some skins don’t come back or they would cost [so much] from other people.”

Some players cited confusion on how many of these old skins were initially sold. The “Ange De La Mort” skin in particular had some players believe all of the OWL skins would be purchasable. However, non-team skins such as Ange De La Mort Widowmaker as well as the GOATS Brigitte skin were not buyable.

“They said the non-OWL team skins would return after all the OWL skins sale ended late last year,” stated one user. “Guess they lied.”

The thread also opened up a conversation on how difficult it is to identify older skins. Even if some skins are not purchasable, some players still want the ability to find and locate these skins.

“I tried to find [the Ange De La Mort] skin in the “hero” section fiddling with the filters but it never showed up,” wrote the OP. “Some skins are so hard to find!”

Other games like League of Legends at least allow you to see different exclusive skins that were once available in the past. While this does create a larger sense of FOMO that might not benefit the community, many of these skins are simply unknown to the larger community.

Overwatch’s cosmetics has always been steeped in controversy. Some recent controversies include a Lucio skin players previously purchased given away for free (players were subsequently refunded) and complaints about the game’s Jade weapons.