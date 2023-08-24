Overwatch 2 players want fan-made “Italian Hero” to be new character

A new Overwatch 2 Hero has been created by an imaginative fan and the community not only loves the concept of the character, but they want to see them added to the game’s universe.

The decision to add new heroes to Overwatch 2 is obviously not one taken lightly. Over the course of seven intensive years of content production, Blizzard has regularly added new Heroes. If we tot them all up then the current roster stands at a jaw-dropping 38 Heroes!

With OW2 Season 7 on the way and no new Heroes projected, players have taken matters into their own hands. Fan-made content is popular in the game, with players displaying cosplays for all to see, amongst other examples. In a change from more traditional ideas, one user has actually come up with a whole new concept for a character – Giovanni.

Italian Overwatch 2 Hero to get a slice of the action?

Although a tad stereotypical, Reddit user Injustpotato’s new Italian Hero concept character is proving to be quite popular in a new post. The Support Hero – Giovanni – is essentially an Italian Chef described as an “average Italian man.”

His abilities are all centered around food and drink (Espresso, Quattro Formaggi, and Spaghetti) and so are his weapon and Ultimate.

The community immediately fell in love with the idea with a suggestion that his Ultimate voice line should be: “You’ve mama’d your last a-mia!” Another user said: “I love this. The die from ‘unorthodox ingredients’ got me good.”

Other Overwatch 2 players pointed out that the game has multiple Italian maps but “OW2 is definitely lacking an Italian.”

We already know a bit about the new Season 8 Tank Hero, thanks to leaks. So if Giovanni ever does come to fruition, he could still be a while away. But if Blizzard does happen to see the concept, as they say, when in Rome.