Overwatch 2 players stunned by insanely rare Torbjorn voice line referencing Morbius

Overwatch 2 players have been absolutely bewildered by an insanely rare voice line for Torbjorn that references the Marvel film Morbius, and Power Rangers before it.

Popular culture references have always been a thing in video games. Titles like Fortnite and Overwatch have consistently taken from popular culture and found major success, delighting their fans with everything from subtle Easter eggs to blockbuster collaborations.

In Overwatch 2, Blizzard has taken the references even further, crossing over to bring players skins like One Punch Doomfist, Lilith Moira, and more. However, as noted, some of these references are far more subtle, and can only be found via interactions which make them exceedingly rare.

Now an Overwatch 2 player has discovered a hilarious interaction with Torbjorn that has the engineer referencing the Marvel movie Morbius and Power Rangers before it.

Overwatch 2 players dazed by Morbius Torbjorn voice line

An Overwatch 2 player discovered a new voice line for Torbjorn whilst playing Ana. When Ana nano boosts allied heroes, they deliver a voice line to alert players that they’ve been nano-boosted. Often times this is some form of warning like “You better get out of the way!” or Who’s ready to take some punishment?!”

However, when Ana nano boosts Torbjorn, the Swedish engineer sometimes decides to reference their favorite Marvel movie Morbius, “It’s Torbin Time!”

Players were immediately taken aback by this incredibly rare voice line, applauding the reference.

“We love Torb and we love when it’s Torbin time.” one user commented.

“Best part is when Torb said “it’s Torbin time!” and Torbed all over the enemies. I shed a tear” another agreed.

This voice line is a reference to the memes created by the Marvel movie Morbius, in which the internet universally joked about the line “It’s Morbin Time”, delivered by the main character. Naturally a tongue in cheek play on “It’s Morphin’ Time” of Power Rangers fame.