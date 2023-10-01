Overwatch 2 players spot Mauga hints in new Samoa map

Mauga is the hero most Overwatch 2 players are expecting to arrive in Season 8, and, lo and behold, a direct reference to the hero has been spotted in the map reveal for Samoa.

Samoa has just been fully shown off for the first time at the OWL Finals, with the new Control Map boasting a wide variety of control points that offer diverse Overwatch 2 gameplay.

In the footage showing off the full map, fans spotted a room that has what appears to be Mauga’s shirt. This room contains what are likely to be the hero’s personal belongings and has given fans a lot to speculate on.

While Mauga hasn’t been confirmed quite yet, fans are convinced beyond a shadow of a doubt that he’ll be Season 8’s new tank hero.

Mauga’s room spotted on Overwatch 2 Samoa map

Mauga has been a bit of an enigmatic character in the Overwatch lore and has been hinted at for years. The idea that he’d get confirmed with the new Samoa map was something the community already speculated before the full reveal.

However, now that a shirt that’s the exact same as the one the hero’s been spotted wearing in other Overwatch lore has been spotted on the new map, fans are almost certain he’s coming soon.

On top of this breadcrumb being left behind for players who are up-to-date on the lore, there are many objects in his room that could hint at what the hero does.

The gym fits Mauga’s muscular appearance, but the toxic chemical canisters are a surprise. Nothing has yet been revealed about the tank hero’s abilities, but the idea that he uses some sort of toxic gas or sludge has sparked speculation in the community as to what the hero might do.

It’s important to note that nothing is set in stone at this time when it comes to Season 8’s tank hero.