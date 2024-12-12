Overwatch 2 players slam Season 14’s “lazy” cosmetics amid Marvel Rivals hype

Overwatch 2 players have slammed some of the cosmetics added in Season 14 as “lazy” and even compared them to a competitor.

Overwatch 2’s Season 14 has finally gone live, adding the new tank hero Hazard, the Winter Wonderland event, and the 6v6 role queue experiment. Aside from these additions, new cosmetics have also been added to the game, with some already being revealed early.

While it’s only been a few days, players have already pointed out one problem: some of the cosmetics simply look “lazy” in the current season. This is not exactly a new complaint, as something similar has also been pointed out in past seasons.

Nonetheless, players have taken their frustrations to social media, hoping Blizzard will step up their game, especially considering that Marvel Rivals is now around.

Overwatch 2 players unhappy with highlight intros that look like emotes

Several posts on X have called out how the new highlight intros in Season 14 look like emotes, with not much going on – at least compared to other highlights in the past.

One user even said: “Aren’t most of these just emotes with dynamic camera angles…”

Many other players in the comments agreed with this, each echoing their sentiment. “It’s just them standing there then a random zoom in. Nothing unique about that character, it’s just boring,” wrote another user.

A different user mentioned that they had the same thought as soon as they saw the Battle Pass: “The highlight intros are just not good. They all contain reused assets and feel very cheap.” Adding to this, one user claimed that the highlight intro for Widowmaker is “literally her emote with another drink.”

Other users didn’t even hesitate to compare the highlights to the ones in Marvel Rivals, saying how the MVP cutscenes in the new 6v6 game look better. “They aren’t the worst, but now, after seeing Marvel Rivals MVP animations, these just look like content slop.”

Some players suggested that devs should “switch it up” or at least make the heroes look like they’re in “cool places.” Overall, many players are disappointed with them as they feel like they’ve dropped in quality.