Overwatch 2 players shocked after beloved hero gets ignored again for Mythic skin

Not every hero in Overwatch 2 has a Mythic skin, and thanks to a leaked image of Season 12, players know that Ramattra won’t have one any time soon.

Every season in Overwatch 2, Blizzard gives a new hero a Mythic skin. This is the game’s highest cosmetics tier and offers further customization options. Players have been asking for Ramattra to receive a Mythic skin for a while and were shocked not to see the tank hero in a leaked Season 12 photo.

The promotional image instead prominently displays Reaper with what is possibly an Egyptian god-inspired Mythic skin. Players on social media were shocked to see that Reaper was selected for a Mythic skin when the hero already has a variety of cosmetic options.

Ramattra has gotten some love from Blizzard recently in terms of their cosmetics. In Season 11, they were part of the Transformers collaboration and received a Megatron skin.

However, the tank hero doesn’t have many skins, as it only has two Legendary, one Epic, and a smattering of Shop skins. Ramattra was released in 2022 and, according to players, doesn’t have that many “decent” cosmetics available.

“My legitimate first reaction: ‘Is that ANOTHER Reaper skin before Ram gets a second decent one?’ A player said on the OW2 Reddit.

Microsoft OW2 Season 12 promo art.

“My condolences to Ram mains,” another player said in the same thread.

Ramattra hasn’t gotten much love outside of the Transformers collaboration, as Blizzard seems content to create dynamic skins for more popular and better-looking characters.

“Anubis would’ve been a way better fit for Ram,” one player posted in a separate Reddit thread. “I’ve been waiting for a Reaper mythic since OW2 launch and Reaper gets THIS as mythic? Disappointing.”

Blizzard released a trailer for Season 12 on August 14, revealing the various skins coming in Season 12, along with new modes and future collaborations. Ramattra was not featured in the promotion material, so players must wait until next season for a potential Mythic skin for the hero.