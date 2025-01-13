Overwatch 2 players say the game isn’t putting them in the game’s best maps

Overwatch 2 has a wide variety of maps and game modes, but some players feel as if the best ones aren’t being featured enough compared to some of the newer ones.

Nostalgia is at an all-time high for many Overwatch players, with recent play tests that brought back the very original state of the game as well as 6v6. On top of all of this, the community has another request for one more feature from the original game.

Article continues after ad

That is, increasing the frequency of the original maps from Overwatch. Overwatch 2 introduced a bounty of new game modes and maps, but none of these maps have been quite as popular as the ones created at the start of the game.

Overwatch players want more King’s Row

A Reddit thread on /r/Overwatch saw the community weighing in on the state of classic vs. new maps in the game. Many players feel as if old maps are not featured enough, while some of the newer maps and game modes are being pushed too frequently.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

King’s Row is largely considered to be the best map in the game, with balanced chokes and a wide variety of sight lines. But other older maps like Eichenwalde, Lijiang Tower, and Route 66 were also name-dropped as maps players would like to see more often.

“I would rather play King’s Row 20 times consecutively than any clash map a single time,” said one user. Another user replied saying, “I would literally [pay] $10 for a King’s Row only game mode.”

Article continues after ad

Players throughout the thread have noted that they see newer maps more often than older maps. Players speculate this is because Blizzard pushes game modes equally over maps. As there are more Escort maps than maps for newer game modes, you’ll see a newer environment like Suravasa more frequently. Still, data for map frequency has never been officially released.

Criticisms have been weighed for many of the newer modes for quite some time now. Many players have been pushing for a “map voting” feature that would allow players to veto some of the more unpopular maps and modes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“One of my biggest gripes was not being able to choose what game type you wanted to play,” said one user. “With flashpoint and push being around I found myself constantly saying ‘damn, I really hate this map/game mode.”

Map voting was cited as a potential upcoming feature by game director Aaron Keller in an interview with the popular streamer, Flats. Additionally, as negative feedback for many of the newer modes continues to course throughout the community, it’s worth keeping in mind there’s precedence for the removal of maps, as 2CP as a game mode was cut from the game completely.