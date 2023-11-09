Overwatch 2 players say that the newest rank being added to competitive has a “silly” name

Some Overwatch 2 players are calling the name of the newest rank being added to competitive “silly”, and they’d prefer to go with something else.

Overwatch 2 has seemingly had a great BlizzCon. With the announcement of Mauga, two new heroes after him, and other changes to things like the Battle Pass, it’s clear the game is headed in the right direction.

Another big announcement over the weekend was a big rework of the competitive system. This will see a drastic change in how Competitive is managed. No longer will you have to win five or lose 15 games to get an update on your rank. You will see instead how your placement changed after every game on a numerical level.

This will give players a lot of visibility on their competitive careers, and placements. However, there is more coming too. The Overwatch team announced that there will now be a competitive rank being placed above Grandmaster. This new rank will be called UItimate and provide players with something new to strive for between GM and Top 500.

However, while all of these changes help revamp the competitive systems, there are some minor complaints about too.

Is Ultimate the right name for the top rank in Overwatch 2?

In a decently upvoted Reddit thread titled “Calling the new highest rank “ultimate” is silly”, user ryan_am1307 voiced their opinion about the introduction of the new rank. They said, “The new rank they are adding should go under GM, not above it.” They added: “Being a “Grandmaster” at something already implies you’re at the top of the skill tier. And saying “I’m ranked ultimate in Overwatch” just sounds silly to me compared to “I’m GM”.

One user said: “I agree, but it shouldn’t be between masters and GM.” Another said: “This is like Valorant when they made one of their top-ranks and called it “Valorant”. Its stupid”.

One player doesn’t love the mixed terminology of Ultimate, saying: “I just think it’s weird for ultimate to be a rank when the word ultimate is used in game for your abilities.”

Of course, this is all a pretty small gripe in the grand scheme of things. These competitive changes on paper seem like excellent updates to the game. The name of a rank isn’t going to make or break anything. That said, Blizzard might want to take one more pass at the name.

