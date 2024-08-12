Overwatch 2 players say teamwork isn’t acknowledged by Player of the Game system

While the Player of the Game highlight after a match gives certain players a moment in the spotlight, it lacks the acknowledgment of teamwork that Overwatch 2 fans have yearned for.

After matches back in Overwatch 1, four out of six squadmates on a team would be highlighted with match achievements such as the number of kills made, or the amount of healing given to teammates.

These cards, which helped spotlight the achievements of more supportive players who didn’t make flashy highlight plays, did not return for Overwatch 2. And some long-time fans hope they will eventually make a comeback.

On the Overwatch subreddit, one player wondered whether Blizzard made a smart decision in removing the post-game match card system.

The fan explained how the cards “were just friendly editions that showed off the real strengths of your team, and made you feel proud, your work was acknowledged.”

Most of the replies to this post rallied behind the original poster, sharing the sentiment that the Player of the Game system being the only post-game highlight left “heavily favors tanks and dps.”

Another comment tried to rationalize why Blizzard made such changes, saying that “downtime between active match is a metric Blizzard was actively trying to minimize.”

Then a different player said, “It was I believe removed alongside medals, in an effort to help reduce toxicity.” They continued to explain how it didn’t seem to change many of the community issues and it shouldn’t have been removed.”

This hasn’t been the only change between Overwatch games that players have complained about. Loot boxes were scrapped and the game initially switched from 6v6 to 5v5.

In a multiplayer game all about teamwork and the importance of all team roles, Overwatch 2’s PotG system may need some adjustments for players to be content about the loss of match cards.