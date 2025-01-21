Overwatch 2 players say new “personalized” shop options aren’t “personalized” at all

Overwatch 2 players aren’t satisfied with the new Maximilien’s Vault shop introduced in Season 14’s midseason patch.

Overwatch 2’s season 14 midseason patch brought a good amount of balance changes, new skins, and promises of an updated 6v6 play test and a new Overwatch Classic event. But for cosmetic collectors, one of the most exciting updates is the new Maximilien’s Vault shop.

Maximilien’s Vault is a brand new shop concept similar to the “Night Market” in Valorant or “Your Shop” in League of Legends. The idea is that players would receive discounts on skins for heroes they frequently play.

Unfortunately, players are reporting over social media that this doesn’t seem to be the case, and the first iteration of Maximilien’s Vault seems to have some major issues.

Overwatch 2’s personalized skins aren’t so personalized

Players are reporting that the personalized skins they receive don’t actually match the heroes they play at all. Additionally, the RNG seems to be stacked so that players receive multiple skin discounts of one or two heroes, rather than a variety of different heroes.

“Tailored to your playstyle,” wrote one player mockingly. “I got [five] Ana skins and I don’t even play Ana.”

Reports that players received discounts for characters they never use were fairly common following the immediate release of the shop, with several threads online documenting this trend. One player mentioned they “knew [the shop] would be trash because my ‘Just For You’ shop tab is full of items for heroes I never use.”

Other players discovered that you could roll skins you already own through Maximilian’s Shop, putting you down a shop slot. So far, the vast majority of these duplicate skins seem to be ones obtained through the Xbox Game Pass, which gives temporary access to certain skins from the past three seasons.

Some players reported that every single one of their shop slots were used on an Xbox Game Pass skin, which blocked them from purchasing any of these skins permanently and getting other discounts.

“Not quite sure they thought about the implication of having Game Pass because all the skins offered to me are the ones I’m getting through being subbed to Game Pass,” wrote one user.

So far, the reception for Maximilien’s Vault isn’t very high. Blizzard did not explicitly state how the RNG works for which skins you obtain through this shop, though if there is something wrong with the mechanics of the shop, Blizzard will likely fix future shops as they arrive.