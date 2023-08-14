Overwatch 2 players reckon they’ve spotted a new Orisa skin in Underworld

Orisa has been given a new look in the PvE Underworld mode that dropped with Season 6, and it’s got players wondering if that means new skins are on the way for her.

The Tank hero was one of the biggest beneficiaries from the new Overwatch 2 skins, getting an updated model that removed the weird horns she had in the first game and gave her some awesome-looking hair wires.

And with the latest updates from Season 6, Orisa has been given another interesting new look as part of the Underworld mission, which makes players face off against waves of omnics.

Orisa gets a new lick of paint in Underworld game mode

At the end of the Underworld mission, players have to defeat several AI-controlled bosses, including an A-7000 Wargod Ana, which is also the newest Mythic skin to be added to the game, and a Null Sector Orisa, who’s been a boss in PvE missions before.

Eagle-eyed fans over at Overwatch Cavalry noticed that this Orisa looked a bit different from previous versions of her Null Sector persona, which were based off of her model in the original Overwatch 1.

Most notably, this new version of Orisa has a distinct javelin, with an orange tip, and white/grey paneling, which contrasts with the previous Null Sector purple.

Seeing as Orisa later received her Null Sector PvE skin as a purchasable cosmetic after the first PvE featuring her as an enemy was released, players have been speculating if a similar thing could happen this time round.

It would make sense seeing as the new Null Sector skin has the best parts of Orisa’s new design, such as the hair wires.

