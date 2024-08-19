Overwatch 2 players praise director Aaron Keller for keeping the game alive

Overwatch 2 fans have spoken up about their appreciation for one developer in particular who has implemented some of the most positive changes the game has seen to date.

Aaron Keller is Overwatch 2’s game director and a long-time developer at Blizzard, joining back in 2003. After Jeff Kaplan departed the game director role in 2021, Keller stepped up and helped keep the game alive.

One Reddit shared their support for Keller with some examples of the changes and features he implemented that improved hero shooter.

The post began by praising Keller for introducing a basic health buff, a healing reduction passive for DPS, and a projectile size increase back in Season 9 in response to players dying too quickly during matches.

They were also happy about all the heroes with problematic kits receiving reworks, with most hero changes looking good.

Their last example discussed Blizzard experimenting with 6v6, knowing how many players loved that gameplay formula in the original Overwatch.

The post ended with the Redditor explaining several additional improvements since Keller became game director, but many problems persist. One example given was the lack of a Venture skin after six months.

Despite the few lingering issues, the poster said “he communicates with us continuously and never stops working hard,” which exemplifies the entirety of the post praising the work that Keller has put into Overwatch 2.

Players in the replies responded in agreement, with one fan saying the numbers speak for themselves since “Player count has been on the rise [for the] past few seasons.”

Another response figured that Keller’s success as game director can be attributed to him being one of the original developers “going all the way back to Project Titan and was Jeff’s right hand man since nearly day one.”

While numerous fans agree that Keller implemented great features, some pointed out that it wasn’t just Keller helping keep Overwatch 2 alive. “Most of these decisions do not come from Aaron, mostly from other team members,” one player stated.

In response to this argument, the original poster justified their point: “Considering the game has been different a lot from when Jeff was a director, I think director of this game has quite a power or impact.”

Overall, a good chunk of Overwatch 2 fans agree that Keller’s position as game director has been a positive change for Blizzard’s hero shooter with hopes of even more beneficial changes coming in the future.