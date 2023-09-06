Overwatch 2 players pinpoint the most “broken” and OP Hero ever

There’s always debate about the most OP Overwatch 2 Heroes. Updates always have the chance of ‘breaking’ a Hero, but after some discussion, the community seems to have settled on the most OP at any point in the franchise’s history.

Overwatch 2 in 2023 represents the seventh year since the series’ debut. It’s been a long journey to get to this point. Whereas the Season 6 PvE content represents the future of the game, the discussion about the OG 6v6 game mode rages on.

Amidst these bones of contention, the community has been reflecting on a big subject – who is actually the most OP Overwatch 2 Hero ever? Given that there are now 38 Heroes, it’s a serious accolade to hold. This hasn’t deterred dedicated fans though, as they think they have a conclusive answer.

Most OP Overwatch Hero ever revealed

Is it a dominant Tank that takes the crown? Has an effective DPS character taken the spoils? Or have players opted for one of the many Support Heroes?

A post on the Overwatch 2 subreddit titled “What’s the most OP character at any point in Overwatch history?” dissected this, with the OP specifically calling out Brigette. While they weren’t playing the game at the time of her launch, they said: “Brigitte at launch, who sounds ridiculous from what they’ve [their friends] told me, they mentioned a guy going from Gold to Top 500 one tricking her.”

The top comment agreed: “I’m gonna say Launch Brig. She could comfortably 1v1 most of the cast, including Tanks,” and another upvoted reply said: “Brig literally broke the game for a year.”

Her power was so notorious that, as pointed out by one user, Geoff Goodman – Lead Hero Designer – had to address Brigette saying: “I’d say at this point it’s pretty clear Brigitte’s initial balance was pretty far off the mark. She has been nerfed multiple times since then and she is still very strong.”

Other cases are made for Bastion in beta testing, as well as Sigma on launch with his potentially ginormous health pool. But overall, players seem to agree that Brigette takes the crown for the most OP Hero at any point in Overwatch’s storied history.

While you debate this issue yourself, don't forget to check out how to get the new, free Tracer skin available in the store.