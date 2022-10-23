Overwatch 2 players outraged by “sexual harassment simulator” custom game mode ￼

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

After a 12-year-old reported an inappropriate Overwatch 2 custom game mode to his parents, outraged fans have taken to Twitter to call out Blizzard and raise awareness of the “sexual harassment simulator” mode.

In addition to the core 5v5 battles and rotating arcade modes, Overwatch 2 allows players to create their own custom game lobbies. And since custom games were introduced in Overwatch 1, players have produced some fan-favorite modes such as Genji Ball and Parkour.

However, there is a dangerous side to Overwatch custom games as many players have encountered sexually explicit content hidden within the game’s catalog. Game modes titled Tinderwatch 18+, Anime Girls Naked, and “$ E x” are easily accessible to players of all ages.

These lobbies are intended to draw in players looking for a more mature gaming experience, and their fantasies can be acted out thanks to text and voice chat. But with no way to restrict access to these game modes, any player – no matter their age – can join these lobbies and partake in the conversations being had.

Examples of different custom game modes players can access in Overwatch 2

12-year-old discovers Overwatch 2 “sexual harassment simulator”

On October 23, Twitter user Lynn_McGoo issued a PSA regarding sexually explicit game modes her 12-year-old son discovered while playing Overwatch 2. She stated there were two modes her son encountered while playing custom games that offered wildly inappropriate gaming experiences.

“My 12yo son found custom games within it, one called, ‘sexual harassment’ and one game that simulated the female characters being r*ped,” Lynn stated. She also wrote, “The game was called something ‘girls’, so he thinks it’s just female characters playing, he picked a female character, he was the only female character in the game, he was forced to lie down while the male characters lay on top of his character and…”

She stated that the game was “swiftly deleted” and advised the parents to do the same.

Her tweet was then quote retweeted by Twitch streamer Limmy. He included screenshots players have posted around Twitter of a game mode titled “sexual harassment simulator”. One of the screenshots showed the game featured on the “Popular” section of the custom game browser, and another showed 13 active lobbies housing 125 players.

Limmy wrote, “Apparently it’s been going on since the first game. It would be easy for Blizzard to prevent it, but they’re not. This is a game marketed to 12-year-olds.”

Delving into the world of Overwatch 2’s adult content

But how easy is it for players to access this type of adult content on Overwatch 2? Including the time it took to turn on the console, boot up the game, and find and join a lobby; it took all of about 10 minutes.

All a player has to do is scroll through the “All Games” list for a minute or two before coming across an “18+” or “Girls Naked” lobby.

In our search for answers, we joined a lobby titled “$ 3 X Hot skins or kick” where within the first few seconds of entering the game, we were asked, “Want have $eX”.

Without asking for our gender, sexual orientation, or age; the player solicited sexual favors via text chat.

Pictured is Overwatch 2’s text chat being used to solicit adult actions

However, we did discover that some steps have been taken to protect players from this type of content – no matter how futile these steps may seem. In an attempt to create our own custom game lobby, we found players aren’t able to use certain banned words anymore.

These words include “sex”, “sexual”, and similar words of that nature. But as reported above, players can use special characters and ‘leet speak’, like the examples before where letters are replaced by numbers or similar signs, to circumvent these restrictions.

That being said, we were successful in creating a game lobby titled “harassment simulator” which one could argue is only marginally better than “sexual harassment simulator.”

Dexerto successfully managed to create an Overwatch 2 game lobby titled “harassment simulator”.

These game modes have been around since the days of Overwatch 1 but were locked behind the game’s $30 price tag. Now that Overwatch 2 is free to play, it’s easier than ever for adolescent players to access the more nefarious content the game has to offer.