Overwatch 2 players now getting more coins “doing Bing searches” than playing game

Overwatch 2 players who take advantage of the Microsoft Rewards program are earning a lot more coins than completing months of weekly challenges.

Coins in Overwatch 2 have been a controversial subject for many and things are taking a strange turn thanks to Microsoft Rewards.

As OW2’s premium currency, players can earn a few coins every week by completing challenges and use them to pay for skins, other cosmetics, and even heroes.

However, the amount of coins earned every week is very slim in comparison to Microsoft Rewards – so much so that in just two weeks, players have earned more than would have playing the game since launch.

OW2 players earn more coins through Microsoft Rewards than playing the game

In a post making rounds on Reddit, a user revealed that they had earned 1,400 coins in just two weeks with Microsoft Rewards.

“Playing OW2 for over 4 months just got me 240 Coins,” they added. “It’s really a joke how little Blizzard values your time to give you so little coins for doing the challenges.”

In a screenshot, the user showed off how they’d redeemed Microsoft Points for all sorts of coins in OW2 and sure enough, it adds up to 1,400.

The user went on to explain how doing daily searches and activities are a quick way to earn points that can be redeemed for OW2 coins.

“Download on your phone the Xbox app. You can get up to 300 points daily just by playing online games, playing a PC game from Xbox, and opening daily the Xbox app,” they noted.

Others have had similar success with one player remarking how they were able to get a whopping 4,200 coins through Microsoft Rewards.

“Turns out I had 38k points just sitting there from playing on Xbox for so long, guess I can finally put them to use though,” they said.

“In just around 3 weeks I’ve got enough reward points for the next season pass, all for around 5 minutes of time a day,” another stated. “This is ridiculous. You earn more OW coins doing Bing searches than you do actually playing the game.”

Blizzard New heroes can be unlocked quickly with Overwatch coins.

This isn’t the only non-Overwatch way that players have earned coins either. Last year, players figured out some methods to get currency through playing World of Warcraft that was much faster than completing OW2 challenges.

Hopefully, by Season 3 of OW2, Blizzard will implement more ways for players to earn coins and keep them in-game rather than searching Bing or grinding away at WoW.