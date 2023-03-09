Overwatch 2 players notice unfinished weapon design on new Orisa javelin skin

Overwatch 2 players are noticing that Blizzard has stealthily added an Orisa javelin skin for a newer legendary, but it appears to be in an unfinished state.

Ever since Overwatch 2’s rework of Orisa, one that gave her a javelin, many players have been asking for a new skin for the Hero’s weapon. Currently, changing skin only changes the body of Orisa, not the weapon as well, like it does for many other heroes. This is especially noticeable when it comes to legendary tier skins.

Now, however, in the latest Overwatch 2 update, Blizzard seems to have added the first weapon skin change of its kind, albeit in an unfinished state.

The newly added javelin design is part of Orisa’s Forest Spirit skin. Released in 2018 as part of the year’s anniversary bundle, Blizzard seems to have decided it would be the first skin to test the javelin skin. Being a legendary skin, and a fan favorite for Orisa mains, it seemed like a good fit.

However, users have pointed out that the spear looks unfinished in its current state. The javelin skin, a crude wooden spear with a metal tip and leaves adorning it, is a fitting addition to the Forest Spirit skin, except it’s lacking detail.

The javelin skin was not part of the announcement during the mid-season patch, although Orisa did get a nerf. It was only discovered when players just so happened to notice it in their inventories.

The javelin, now re-skinned in an unfinished state, lacks the polish other weapon skins Overwatch has, with textures not clearly detailed and visuals unrefined, leading to an overall blurry appearance.

But despite its odd look for now, players are glad of its existence as it may herald new cosmetic options for the Hero yet to come. Many mentioned in a Reddit thread the main reason they were hesitant to buy any Orisa skins was the lack of aesthetic changes to her javelin. Now, it appears those concerns may be alleviated soon.

As of now, it’s the second Orisa skin with a javelin skin. The first was the Star Sheep Orisa skin which came out in tandem with the release of Overwatch 2, and Orisa’s rework.