Overwatch 2 players lash out at Blizzard due to “ridiculous” server issues

Australian Overwatch 2 players have lashed out at Blizzard for the lack of playable servers in OCE, with many forced to play on Singaporean servers instead.

Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch 2 is currently in its fifth season. As per usual, the game has brought about seasonal offerings including a new battle pass, game mode, events, and more to keep players entertained. Season 5 needs to keep players engaged with Overwatch 2 as well, as it’s the penultimate season before the first release of the PvE mode Invasion coming in Season 6.

This shouldn’t be too difficult for the developers as they’ve got quite a decent amount of content lined up for release. This includes the new Mischief and Magic Prop Hunt game mode coming on July 25. Season 5 will also see the return of the hailed Summer Games, with the new addition of Winston’s Beach Volleyball as a game mode.

Whilst the content side of Blizzard seems to be more than prepared to keep players entertained, the game’s servers may tell a bit of a different tale. According to Redditors, the Australian servers of Overwatch 2 have been consistently breaking, and Blizzard is yet to address the issues.

Australian OW2 players complain about state of OCE servers

Australian Overwatch 2 players have taken to Reddit to vent their frustrations about the breaking servers.

“Every day is a dice roll of whether all games will be 190 ping or usual ping,” one particular post reads. “Playing on 190ms is unplayable, yet it seems Blizzard is fine with this.”

Many players have been forced to play on Singaporean servers instead, resulting in a much higher-than-usual ping.

Other users have teased Blizzard and have made sarcastic comments and parody accounts to replicate Blizzard ANZ.

“Unfortunately Australia has been removed from the game. Along with the servers, Junker Queen, Junkrat, and Junkertown will also be removed in the next patch,” a parody account joked.

It’s uncertain if Blizzard will address these issues sometime soon but we’ll be sure to update this piece if they do.