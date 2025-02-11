Overwatch 2 players jealous as Marvel Rivals reverts controversial change in hours

Marvel Rivals reverted a controversial change involving a midseason ranked reset, which has some Overwatch 2 players jealous at the speed of the change.

Marvel Rivals announced a midseason ranked reset for the first season of the game, which caused some controversy amongst the community. As players submitted feedback on social media and through official channels, Netease quickly reverted the changes after only a day from the announcement.

While this is great news for Marvel Rivals players, the Overwatch community took note of the situation and compared it to how Blizzard handles player feedback inefficiently.

Overwatch players wish Blizzard would handle feedback faster

Popular Overwatch streamer Eskay was blindsided by the news, surprised that Netease reverted the changes so quickly. She then compared the move to how Blizzard isn’t quick enough to respond to player feedback.

“After 8 years of Overwatch this is like getting hit by a semi truck,” Eskay said. “The Overwatch 2 team listens to their players, it just takes a really long time, especially for something this big.”

Blizzard being slow to make dramatic changes has been a pain point for the community for quite some time. In a recent analysis, OW and Rivals streamer Flats stated that Blizzard is too slow to make big swings despite how it may benefit the game.

“If this were an [Overwatch] adjustment, it would’ve taken three reworks, two mini-ranked seasons, six seasons to admit they messed up, and another three seasons to make a change,” joked one X user.

Some players are more cynical about the revert, however. Popular streamer Seagull predicted Netease would quickly revert the changes as a stunt to manage community expectations.

“I am also cynical enough to believe this is partly a strategy to manage community perception as well,” Seagull said. “Inevitably, they’ll back off and tone down ranked resets, and a significant part of the community will be happy that the devs are actually listening to them.”

Other users feel as if the devs created a problem for the purpose of solving it, almost feeling as if the whole situation was intentional. Some users also pointed out how Netease isn’t as quick on other issues, such as the triple support meta.

“The fact that we’ve had no news/hotfix of triple support makes me think if they truly listened to feedback that cancer would’ve been cured,” said one Reddit user.

It’s worth bearing in mind, however, that changing such a core part of Rivals’ balance is much more difficult than flipping a switch and reverting a change.

Regardless, Blizzard seems to be aware of the competition Overwatch is facing. They aim to alleviate many community concerns in the upcoming Overwatch Spotlight event, which will feature a number of “groundbreaking” announcements.