Overwatch 2 players hit out at “worthless” Lunar New Year 2023 event

Overwatch 2’s newest event is being called out as the game spouts recycled content to its player base from previous Lunar New Year Celebrations, effectively making it “worthless” in the eyes of many players.

Overwatch 2 has had a rocky history when it comes to its events. From the controversial pricing of the Witch Kiriko skin for the Halloween Terror event to the creative and unique Battle for Olympus game mode, it’s safe to say Blizzard’s events have been either a complete hit or miss.

The newest Lunar New Year event called Year of the Rabbit was just released to near-unanimous disappointment from its fanbase. With nothing more to offer to players than a recycled Echo and Moira skin from previous years, a weapon charm, and a souvenir, players are not happy with the content that Blizzard has put on offer this year.

With the sheer lack of new additions that Blizzard put out for the event, veteran players are calling it “completely pointless and worthless”, with older players being jaded by the current event format.

“I thought OW1 was in ‘low maintenance’ mode for years because OW2 was supposed to be filled with content,” another player questioned.

Alongside the cosmetics that Blizzard put out, players are also disagreeing with the method of event game mode.

The new FFA event game mode disables players from being able to participate in the event as a party, essentially removing the ability to play with friends.

We’re yet to see if Blizzard will pull through with better content for events in the future, but for now, players will continue to vent their frustrations about the lack of content within Overwatch 2’s events.