Overwatch 2 players heap praise on new feature to quickly avoid toxicity

Overwatch 2 players have been quick to praise Blizzard for a new feature to promptly avoid toxicity, report it, and even control your teammate’s voices.

Over the past few seasons, Overwatch 2’s devs have been busy upping the game’s reporting and safety features, introducing streamer mode, revamping the avoid system, and even banning over 500,000 ximmers on consoles.

Although the reporting system can go too far sometimes, it has been deemed a relative success. With a new dev update on the horizon, another new feature will soon arrive that allows players to block out toxicity instantly, earning a stamp of approval from the Overwatch 2 community.

Announced in an August 19 blog post, some new features will be added to in-game reporting. In a future update, you’ll be able to mute teammates and opponents directly from your scoreboard which should leave minimal disruption to gameplay.

As outlined by the devs in their April dev update, the problem with the current system is that you need to pause your game, press P to go into the comms menu, and then report or mute them. This disrupts the “flow” of the game.

With the upcoming change, you’ll only need to bring up the scoreboard where you can directly mute or adjust the volume of teammates and quickly file a report of a toxic player.

“Thank God. I hated having to navigate a ton of menus to report a player,” a commenter said in a Reddit thread praising the feature. “It was obnoxious to be in the middle of a fight, unable to shut someone up. This change is still good,” another said.

“It’s nice to finally be able to have a volume slider. There’s so many games where one guy sounds like he’s playing in the middle of a f***ing hurricane and another guy sounds like he’s being held hostage,” a player said of the volume adjusting feature.

Not only that, this change was designed with console players in mind, as it’ll be easier than having to navigate a menu and laboriously report a player.

Although some aren’t happy with having to wait for the feature. “I swear every time they announce a good feature, it doesn’t get added to the game for months and months.”

The updated scoreboard currently doesn’t have a specified date, with the devs saying it will be coming in a “future season”.