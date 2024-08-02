Overwatch 2 players have revelation about Widowmaker after watching the Olympics

As the Paris Olympics are underway, Overwatch 2 fans with keen eyes noticed one of the Olympic competitors and his familiar posture.

Olympian Sheng Lihao from China won two gold medals in two 10-meter Air Rifle events, and this photo of the 19-year-old athlete went viral online due to his back-bending posture while aiming.

A post on the Overwatch subreddit had a player sharing their revelation about Widowmaker’s iconic shooting posture when they compared it to the Olympic contestant.

Article continues after ad

While many Overwatch players deemed Widowmaker’s posture as impossible or unrealistic, the realization came to players that this was the proper way to aim a rifle.

The Overwatch meme went viral in the subreddit, with over 400 comments from fans grasping the idea that Widowmaker was not just posing like that to rack up kills and look good while doing it.

One of the top replies wanted to “talk about how she does every mission in high heels.” It would not surprise these fans to see Widowmaker win two gold medals in heels if she joined the Olympics.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another commenter noted that the difference between the two was the outfits since the Olympic suits were stiff “to the point the people walking away from the shooting line weren’t bending their knees to walk.”

With this DPS character’s signature grapple ability, her outfit must be stretchy enough to swing from one position to the next. Otherwise, these two marksmen aren’t so different from one another.

Paris Olympics

This wasn’t the only time an Olympic sharpshooter was turned into a meme. A photo of Turkish marksman Yusuf Dikeç also blew up on the internet with how casual he looked before winning a silver medal.

Article continues after ad

One of the Reddit replies mentioned the Turkish Olympian and compared him to another popular Overwatch character by saying “Cassidy vs. Widowmaker be like.”