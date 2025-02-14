Overwatch 2 players have one major complaint about the new hero Freja

Overwatch 2 players are excited overall about the new hero Freja and the game’s upcoming content, but there’s one small detail about her that’s giving the community some pause.

Overwatch recently announced a huge list of content coming to the game, including hero perks, the return of lootboxes, and a new comprehensive game mode called Stadium which puts players in a third-person perspective. But of course, one of the most exciting new updates is the announcement of two new characters, Freja and Aqua.

Freja will be the next character coming to the game, a DPS hero armed with a crossbow and kitted with high damage and strong mobility. And while her kit is exciting to many players, there’s still one detail about her that has caused some players in the community to complain.

Freja looks too similar to some Overwatch heroes, players say

While Freja has a fun and high skill-based playstyle, some players were disappointed at her design. Many felt as if Freja’s character was bland and uninspired, and some even think Freja looks too similar to Widowmaker.

“I’m DEAD serious when I saw her and immediately thought she was a Widow skin,” said one user. “When I learned she was actually the next hero, I felt fairly disappointed. Her kit is cool, but her design is extremely safe, underwhelming, and made with the idea of selling skins.”

In a viral thread, a user took the time to redesign Freja in a way that less resembled Widow or a generic Overwatch character, which many players actually found to be an improvement over the original design.

“It’s amazing how little you did yet made her look so much better,” replied one user.

Still, there are many players who do like Freja’s design and don’t see much resemblance to Widowmaker at all.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t think she looks like Widow?” asked one player. “I genuinely don’t see it.”

“Wow, this echo chamber is crazy,” replied another.

Regardless of your opinion her design, a redo of her looks is unlikely at this point. And still, Freja’s likely to land positively in the community as a character as someone who requires high skill and practice to master. Freja will be released in Season 16, but a play test will be made available for her sometime during Season 15 where you can practice her kit.