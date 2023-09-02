Overwatch 2 players have a unique solution to stop leavers from ruining games

Overwatch 2 casual players who don’t want the stress of playing ranked are fed up with leavers ruining their chances of winning games. But players think that a Redditor might have just brainstormed a fix.

Overwatch 2 is a game that caters to a competitive audience, but still maintains a strong casual player base.

The game still has two multiplayer modes for those who want to take the game seriously, and those who want a more laid-back experience: Ranked and casual play.

But, as Overwatch 2 casual play isn’t treated as seriously as ranked, players often leave in the middle of their non-comp games.

This can result in frustration for players on the leaver’s team as the replacement for the player spawns in with 0% on their ultimate bar, which could sway a team fight.

But Redditors debated a quality-of-life fix that could improve the casual Overwatch 2 player experience.

Overwatch 2 ultimate fix

Reddit user spicedpumpkins was fed up with leavers ruining his games, as he passionately complained about “ENOUGH ALREADY.”

But the player didn’t just complain, he gave a solution to the issue. He thought the best fix was for the placer replacing the leaver to spawn in with “the ult percentage of the person who left.”

To him, this was an obvious fix for the “significant disadvantage” that non-comp teams are put in, and they believed that there was “zero reason for this not to happen in any non-comp mode.”

For some, the most prevalent issue that the change would fix would be for Overwatch 2 ranked players who unintentionally disconnect and rejoin: “Retaining it when you DC and rejoin a comp match is much more important.”

But for as many fans in the Overwatch 2 community that encouraged this change to DC’ers in ranked, just as many supported the OP’s suggested change to non-comp.

One user felt that “at the very least grant them the previous player ult charge up to a maximum of 25% so it’s like a hero swap rather than a new player.”

Most fans supported this change and thought it “Not hard to deploy” in a patch, and hope that it is something Blizzard will look into for the future.

But Overwatch 2 developers may have other more prevalent issues on their hands as some players have started to complain about an imbalanced cast of heroes.