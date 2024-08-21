Overwatch 2 players furious over“unfun” Sombra buffs in Season 12

Overwatch 2 players have been left furious after developers Blizzard buffed Sombra’s Virus damage and movement speed after nerfing her health in Season 12.

Season 12 of Overwatch 2 has shaken up Blizzard’s hero shooter. With the introduction of the new hero Juno, the new game mode Clash, and much more, the meta of Overwatch 2 has changed once more.

The new season also saw huge balance changes to the rest of the hero roster, with several DPS, supports, and tanks receiving various buffs and nerfs.

However, one DPS surprised the player base with her buffs, leaving many furious and calling the hero “unfun”.

Sombra was slightly nerfed in Season 12, having her health reduced from 250 to 225. This means that when you finally catch the invisible hacker, you can take her down that little bit faster with the combined power of your team.

To compensate for the nerfs, Sombra’s Virus had its impact damage and bonus movement speed while stealthed increased, making her hit harder and disappear even faster than before. This means that effective Sombras will be able to assassinate a backliner and dip out like nothing ever happened.

Of course, this already frustrating hero being buffed has led many to voice their displeasure with Blizzard’s choices.

“Kill me now,” one player dreaded. “I want whoever is responsible for this locked up, immediately.” another replied.

Blizzard Sombra’s Season 12 buffs make her even more effective at assassinating the backline.

Many voiced frustrations as Sombra was already quite a popular character before the changes, so now even more players will pick her up.

“I can’t wait to continue seeing her every game,” another complained.

While there are plenty of characters who see popularity in Overwatch 2, many aren’t happy with Sombra’s popularity due to her “unfun” gameplay.

“I fkn hate that character. Flat-out just unfun to play against if you’re support,” a player groaned.

Season 12 has only just begun, and with new patches being introduced once a month or so, it may be quite some time before we see Sombra’s reign of terror end.

Although Blizzard has been known to put out emergency patches if the meta gets too bad, so the player base might be saved.