Overwatch 2 players frustrated with Juno’s release for one key reason

Overwatch 2 players have slammed Blizzard over the lack of launch day skins for Juno as she releases with just four rare skins.

Season 12 of Overwatch 2 has arrived, and with it comes a lot of new content, but also a lot of criticisms from players as many feel like certain heroes are being ignored.

Before its release, fans were devastated as Kiriko and Mercy received new skins while newer heroes like Ramattra or Venture were ignored. The sentiment wasn’t helped as Overwatch 2’s director, Aaron Keller, said they had an exciting skin for Venture coming, but not until Season 14.

Now, with players feeling like certain heroes are being forgotten, it looks like Juno is getting the same treatment as she releases to a lack of unique skins.

Blizzard Players are criticizing the lack of launch day skins for Juno.

On launch day, Juno has just four rare skins, which are the lowest rarity in the game and generally mere recolors. The four skins are; Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, and Venus.

Back in Season 10, Venture too launched with only four basic skins and no other Epic or Legendary skins. In the two seasons they’ve been out, they’ve only gotten one other Rare skin (which was obtainable as a Twitch drop) and three Epic skins, two of them being OWCS recolors.

“Yep. They’ve officially dialed way back on giving new heroes skins at launch,” a player lamented on a Reddit thread discussing Juno’s lack of cosmetics. “A surprise to be sure (not). Signed, Venture main,” another said.

Others speculated that since this phenomenon started with Venture, it may be that following the removal of heroes from the Premium BattlePass, there isn’t any “incentive” for the devs to give new heroes skins.

Others theorized it may be that Blizzard’s layoffs earlier in the year are affecting the devs’ output. Although many players point out that because Juno is a “cute waifu character”, we’ll probably be seeing a lot more Juno skins in the future.

