Overwatch 2 players frustrated as Moth meta return misses the point

Overwatch Classic has brought back the infamous Moth meta from the original game, but one significant change to Mercy’s kit means that it’s not exactly how players remember it.

Following the success of the first iteration, Overwatch Classic has returned to let players relieve another classic OW era. This time, it’s the Moth meta from late 2017, where Mercy was so OP that she had a virtually 100% pick rate.

The main reason for this was her Ressurect ability, which instantly revived a defeated teammate and would recharge as soon as she popped her Valkyrie Ultimate. This meant that she could bring back allies constantly, making her a must-use in any team comp.

Overwatch Classic brings this chaotic meta back to OW2, but it’s not quite as overpowered as it was all those years ago.

Overwatch Classic Moth meta uses nerfed Mercy

Shortly after the new Overwatch Classic went live on February 4, players began noticing that Mercy’s Resurrect took a split second to cast. However, when the meta first emerged in 2017 the ability was instant, which is why teams became so reliant on it.

The cast time was introduced later in an effort to nerf Mercy and add more variety to matches. But in a mode that’s supposed to celebrate the craziest metas from Overwatch’s history, players were disappointed to see that the devs didn’t go for the original version.

“Why is Valkyrie nerfed in Moth Classic?” asked one frustrated Reddit user. “Why release a nerfed Mercy and nerfed Moth in a Classic mode made to showcase how broken Mercy was?”

This wasn’t the only change, either. Players also noticed that Mercy’s Guardian Angel ability, which allows them to fly toward an ally to heal them, has also been given a major speed reduction that didn’t come until early 2018.

All of this left players “frustrated” with the new Overwatch Classic, with many claiming that it goes against the entire point of the mode.

“What gives, Blizzard? This isn’t the moth meta at all…” said one player, before another added: “They can’t even get the old s**t right. They are really going through it.”

There were those who defended the decision, however, arguing that Blizzard did it for the sake of making sure the mode was still a fun experience.

“People just don’t wanna face real moth mercy even for nostalgia means,” countered one player.

Either way, whether you were there at the time or not, Overwatch Classic is still a fun snapshot into the game’s past. This version runs until February 17, alongside the Valentine’s Day event that offers plenty of free rewards.