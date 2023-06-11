Overwatch 2 players fed up with Junkrat’s “no skill” playstyle

The Overwatch 2 community on Reddit spoke up about the annoying aspects of going up against Junkrat and the problematic tools at his disposal.

Reddit user RyumonHozukimaru25 shared a clip from one of his games to the Overwatch Reddit, the post’s title reads “I’m a support main playing tank. This is how much I hate Junkrat.”

The clip itself features the user utilizing Orisa’s Javelin Spin and Energy Javelin combo followed up by a basic attack to kill enemy Junkrat trying to push the payload.

The post gathered a lot of upvotes and became something of a forum for players to air their frustrations with Junkrat’s design and role in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 players bash Junkrat for being “just annoying”

The bulk of players present for the discussion under the post expressed some kind of disdain or annoyance with Junkrat.

“People out here saying Junkrat is easy to deal with are entirely missing the point. It’s not that he’s a relentless terror in the game. He’s just annoying, that’s all,” said one comment. “An annoying character who can 2 tap easily and has an ult that guarantees a kill usually on a support is something people hate.”

Another user offered some less constructive criticism but the support they got for the comment speaks volumes about the communities opinion on Junkrat.

“Junkrat is so no skill it’s insane. I hate RNG heroes like Hanzo and Junkrat who can spam chokes and get ‘good picks’, it’s so f**king annoying. Remove junk pls,” wrote the user.

This is not the first time the community called out a character they found annoying, as earlier this year Overwatch 2 players call for the removal of the OG Hero that everyone “hates”. Right now it’s hard to tell what the future holds for Junkrat and the rest of the Overwatch 2 hero roster.