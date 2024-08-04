Overwatch 2 players divided on if “raid boss” D.Va needs nerfs

Overwatch 2 Season 11’s myriad Tank changes have put D.Va on top of the meta as a counter to many of the game’s strongest characters. As a result, players are wondering whether or not she deserves the nerf hammer.

Tanks are a hot topic when it comes to Overwatch 2, especially regarding how much power they should be allowed to have. It’s at the point where many members of the community believe 6v6 is the only solution, and the devs are willing to try it.

However, in the game’s current state, D.Va dominates in many scenarios. Acting as a counter to most meta DPS characters and most meta Tanks, she’s certainly been a pain point for many Overwatch 2 players. Some are even calling her a “raid boss.”

“All heroes get their time in the sun for a few months and then nerfed into oblivion. It’s currently Dva’s turn,” claimed one Redditor.

“She’s able to get away with so much ATM. Some very lazy players just facetanking everything with her right now,” said another.

Though some players are calling for her to be heavily nerfed, others believe she should just be toned down a bit by slightly nerfing Defense Matrix or the amount of armor she has.

Blizzard Entertainment D.Va has some of the strongest abilities in Overwatch 2, but also some of the biggest pitfalls

After all, D.Va is one of the easiest Tanks to hard-counter in Overwatch. The Zarya matchup is often discussed when the controversial topic of counter-swapping comes up, but DPS characters like Symmetra, Mei, and Echo have the tools to deal with D.Va easily.

“She’s strong right now but is definitely the easiest tank to hard counter other than maybe hog. Just go Zarya, sym maybe even sombra and she can’t do much of anything,” another player said to argue against D.Va nerfs.

There’s also a chance that many players aren’t willing to swap to counters, and they’re feeling the pressure of D.Va because of how well she performs against the heroes they like playing.

Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson pointed out this social paradigm, remarking that the counter-swap meta isn’t suffocating just because Tanks can swap, but because DPS and Support swaps can also make certain tanks unable to play. D.Va’s definitely on that list of heroes who are forced to swap in some scenarios.

With how many drastic changes the Overwatch 2 devs are considering, nothing is off the table. D.Va getting some nerfs wouldn’t be surprising, but it remains to be seen just how hard the devs decide she should be hit.