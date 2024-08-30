Overwatch 2 players discover “best” Lifeweaver tech to gain the ultimate high ground

Overwatch 2 players have discovered the “best” Lifeweaver tech to gain the ultimate high ground, although it might actually be way too high.

Thanks to Season 12’s balances and changes, Lifeweaver got a mini rework to his Platform Petal. Now instead of being single-use, it descends if no player is standing on it and can be used once again until the abilities’ duration expires.

However, as players try to get used to the reworked ability, it looks like it has been causing a few problems. One gamer has since discovered how to harness its power to go straight to the moon. While we all love taking the high ground, this might be a little too high.

Article continues after ad

In a popular post on the Overwatch subreddit, a player showed off a glitch you can utilize with Mei and Lifeweaver which can elevate the platform multiple times to get you to an insanely high position on the map.

Article continues after ad

To pull it off, a Mei needs to stand on the Platform and let it rise by one, then put a wall up on the Platform which will raise it by another. Finally, use an Ice Block to raise up the platform by yet another level.

Article continues after ad

If you decide to pull off this forbidden technique, you’ll essentially have a view of the entire map, making it the greatest high ground one can get.

Even though the player who showed off the new tech called it “useless”, many disagreed.

“You can get some crazy angles on Widow it’s not that useless, to be honest,” a player said in response.

“Yes, super useless. No need to look into this devs. Just a fun little quirk. A good time, if you will,” another commenter jokingly said, hoping the devs would just brush it off and not fix the glitch.

Article continues after ad

Many users added their thoughts on all the insane combos one could do from that height. From Mauga slams from the heavens, the most insane Reinhardt charges imaginable, raining Winstons, to the highest of high noons from Cassidy’s – the possibilities really are endless.

Article continues after ad

Although as many pointed out, at that height the damage fall-off may be so big that you’ll barely do anything to the enemies’ HP, but that won’t stop you from hitting the craziest Rein shatter clip imaginable.