Overwatch 2 players devastated as Kiriko & Mercy get more skins while Venture ‘rots’

Overwatch 2 players are unhappy that two popular support heroes continue to get new skins in the Season 12 event, at the expense of better candidates like Venture. They haven’t gotten a Legendary skin yet despite being out for months now.

Season 12 is notable for not only a new hero, Juno, but a revival of the Temple of Anubis map. To celebrate, Blizzard is introducing new Battle Pass skins for Illari, Sigma, Ashe, Ana, and Doomfist. Reaper will also be getting a Mythic Anubis skin.

However, the new season also includes two Mercy skins and one Kiriko skin, to the chagrin of players. Mercy already has 38 skins and Kiriko has 20, so fans are unhappy that their collections are continuing to grow as other heroes lie ignored.

One Reddit user made a post complaining about the Support heroes’ new skins, saying “So many other heroes have so few skins but they give over and over to Mercy and Kiriko.”

A reply to this post explained why one of the skins doesn’t work for the Season, which is the Marilyn Monroe skin for Mercy: “this skin is a leftover one from the Formalwear skins they released during Christmas.”

This wasn’t the only fan who spoke up about the Mercy and Kiriko skins. In a similar Reddit post, another fan shared their disappointment about these two heroes getting Season 12 skins instead of heroes such as Ramattra and Venture.

The player explained how excited they initially were for Ramattra or Venture to gain skins since it was “the perfect theme for both,” but instead neither of them were included.

Fans of the Tank hero were already recently upset that Ramattra, who carries Egyptian motifs with his abilities, isn’t getting a Season 12 skin. Players have previously pitched the idea of an Anubis Skin for him.

Venture was also mentioned throughout both Reddit posts as a better candidate for an Egyptian-themed skin than either Mercy or Kiriko, largely because the hero is canonically an archeologist. An Egyptian skin would fit them nicely.

Blizzard Entertainment

A separate post went as far as to say Venture mains were “rotting away” due to the lack of their skins. Although three seasons have passed since Blizzard released Venture, not a single Legendary Skin is available for them.

So why would Blizzard pick Mercy and Kiriko so often? Players had an inkling of why they’ve been favored in the past, not just in Season 12, with one reply stating “Mercy skins finance this game.”

Another reply joked that “Mercy and Kiriko mains are the reason this game is ftp.” It doesn’t seem to surprise fans that beloved heroes receive more skins than less-popular ones, as the audience will more often buy skins of their favorite characters.

Overwatch 2’s Season 12 launch on August 20 will not only include these new skins, but the Clash Mode and a new hero named Juno who comes with her own unique Support abilities.