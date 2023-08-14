Overwatch 2 players desperate for Blizzard to add feature from PvE to PvP

As well as new PvE missions against AI, Overwatch 2 Season 6’s Invasion content drop has also brought with it some tweaks to the OG Overwatch formula. One change has gone down well and the player base wants to see it in PvP too.

It feels like a lifetime ago when Blizzard first announced the Overwatch 2 PvE content. While it’s certainly undergone some changes in comparison to the original vision, the community has been busy playing the missions since its launch.

Blizzard has already pulled back the curtain on future PvE missions and what to expect. In the meantime, the player base is still getting stuck into the current missions and they’ve even found a great way to make the missions more enjoyable.

Throughout the chaos of the missions, a nice UI touch has been spotted which OW2 users want to see transition to regular online multiplayer.

Overwatch 2 PvE feature would be “extremely useful” in PvP

With so much action going on during PvE missions and teamwork high on the agenda, Blizzard has made it so that the left side of the screen has a new UI that allows you to track and monitor the status of your team – specifically their health.

Reddit user BaeLoy asked: “Why can’t we have this UI in PvP?” before proceeding to show off the new PvE interface. The OP added: “Especially as a Support this would be extremely useful in so many scenarios.”

In response, one Overwatch 2 player commented: “As a Tank, I would love to know who’s alive and dead quickly without having to press tab in the middle of a fight” and someone else added: “It would also help the DPS know that both healers are dead and there’s no way for them to heal them so they can stop spamming ‘need healing’.”

Long-time players are also loving it too: “Even as a seasoned player, this UI in the PvE is incredibly helpful to know who’s in danger or how many people you’re down on. I don’t consider it as clutter at all, especially if it’s important,” offered another player.

It’s a small but effective UI touch. We already know that Overwatch 2 Season 7 will make some big changes to one Hero, so we’ll have to see if the reception to PvE brings about any changes to PvP too.