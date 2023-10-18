Overwatch 2 players demand support nerfs as basic healing abilities nullify Nano Blade

Overwatch 2 players concerned about the overpowered state of supports are pointing to a ridiculous Nano Blade interaction where the ultimate combo was shut down by standard healing abilities.

Supports in Overwatch 2 have become the dominant heroes with strong damage, healing and overall ability strength and some players are beginning to get fed up.

As supports reign supreme over the rest of the roster, users are hopeful that Blizzard will make some adjustments in the mid-season patch and a recent clip of a Nano Blade shut down is being used to justify their reasoning.

In the footage uploaded to Reddit, a Nano Blade ultimate was completely countered by regular cooldown abilities making powerful Genji Nano combo look like a wet noodle instead.

Overwatch 2 supports easily counter classic team-wiping combo

Nano Blade has been one of the most powerful ultimate combos for years making use of Genji’s Dragon Blade and Ana’s Nano Boost, but with supports being so strong, it’s lost a lot of its edge.

We’ve seen the combo wipe many teams over the years, but in a recent game, it was rendered completely useless by a series of support abilities and basic healing.

While the Genji went to slice and dice the enemy Cassidy, an opposing Kiriko used Protection Suzu to nullify one of the DPS hero’s sword swings.

Next, the Cassidy made use of his newly buffed combat roll to negate 75% damage while he was being healed by an Illari’s Pylon as well as her primary beam. On top of the Kiriko’s healing, the Cyborg Ninja couldn’t secure a single frag.

“Call me crazy, but I think a 225hp character should die when you use two ults on them,” one player commented on the clip.

“There is way too much healing in this game, you can’t tell me being healed nearly to full between Nano Blade slashes is fine,” another chimed in.

Although some users argued the Genji missed some of his slashes, many agreed that the amount of sustain in the game is out of control regardless.

We’ll have to see how the developers decide to handle supports as the mid-season patch approaches along with an upcoming Roadhog rework.

