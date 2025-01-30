Overwatch 2 players demand refunds as new paid skin made free after less than a day

The Overwatch 2 community is demanding refunds after a paid skin was made available for free less than a day after being added to the store.

Given the similarity between Overwatch 2 and the newly released Marvel Rivals, the pressure has been on Blizzard to maintain its player base, with many having already jumped ship to the new Marvel hero-shooter.

The devs have already implemented many changes to Overwatch 2, including introducing bots in Quickplay to help first-time players find greater balance in matches when they are finding their feet.

However, an oversight from the Overwatch 2 team has quickly triggered huge backlash, with players furiously demanding refunds after a brand-new paid skin was made free less than a day after it appeared in the game’s store.

New Lucio paid skin made free less than a day after dropping in Overwatch 2 store

Overwatch 2 unveiled a fresh look for Lucio, the Cyber DJ skin, this premium outfit available in the store for 2800 Overwatch Coins.

However, just hours after, it was announced that it would soon be completely free to unlock as part of the Overwatch 2 Spotlight event on February 12. To get Lucio’s Cyber DJ outfit for free, players simply need to watch one hour of partner streams to earn the new skin as a Twitch Drop.

While it’s commonplace for particular skins to be paid in Overwatch 2, the community has slammed the devs for making this new look free less than a day after it arrived in stores.

On Reddit, players threatened to quit Overwatch 2 altogether. “I just impulse bought this skin last night to find out today that it will be free. I don’t want to quit Overwatch, but things like this make me one step closer to uninstalling,” expressed one user.

Across X (formerly Twitter), players called this move from Blizzard “evil” and “scummy” and are “truly shocked” that a paid skin was made free less than 24 hours after its launch.

On the official Overwatch 2 Blizzard forum, one player questioned if users would be “getting a refund for Cyber DJ Lucio” now that it’s available for free.

The developers have not yet responded or provided updates on the situation despite the controversy only continuing to grow and spread online.

